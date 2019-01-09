Open Mic turns 4 at Vino Di Sedona

Rick Busbea has been in the Sedona music scene for four years, and his lively upbeat shows have given him the reputation of a “must see” musician while in Sedona. Rick will keep your toes tapping playing songs by Kenny Chesney, Jimmy Buffett, Jim Croce and more; he’ll play some originals too, but his passion is cover songs to take his audience down “memory lane.” This belief led to the creation of the “Rick Busbea Jukebox” so his audience can pick favorite songs for him to play. Rick will be at Vino Di Sedona on Wed, Jan 9, 7-10 p.m.

Sedona’s Best Open Mic turns four. Vino Di Sedona and Dan Rice teamed up in January of 2015 to bring an open mic to Sedona and it’s been a total success at creating a fun night for locals and visitors to get together and play, or listen to, a variety of artists. Dan Rice provides a PA system, always plays s few songs to get things started, and allows each musician time to play 3 or 4 songs. Open Mic is every Thursday, 6-10 p.m. Musicians are encouraged to arrive early.

Rock n’ Roll with Life is Beautiful at Vino Di Sedona on Fri, Jan 11, 7-10 p.m. Singer-songwriter KB Bren is a Sedona resident with a life-long music career. KB will be playing his new originals, and old favorites with a few covers mixed in. KB, guitar and vocals, is joined by his band, Life is Beautiful - Michael Joseph, lead guitar, Chance Foster Jr., bass, and Wing, drums.

Saturday Wine Tasting at Vino Di Sedona on Jan 12 is accompanied by Paolo 3:30-6:00. Paolo is an accomplished vocalist/pianist known for putting a delicious twist of romance back into jazz. His musical style is a modern blend of breathy vocals, rich harmonies and soulful rhythms.

Saturday Night brings Phoenix musician Johnny Lee Gowans to Vino Di Sedona. Popular to Phoenix’s music scene as a true rock ‘n roller, Johnny is known for his outstanding guitar skills and rockin’ vocals. You won’t want to miss your chance to see Johhny in Sedona on Sat, Jan 12, 7-10 PM. Johnny will be playing some originals with a lot of well known covers by some of your favorite musicians.

Folk-Rock Fusion Trio, Yarrow, performs at Vino Di Sedona on Sun, Jan 13, 6-9 p.m. Yarrow was formed in 2011 when three musicians, Patty and Tom Hoisch and Patricia Fonseca, shared a desire to push the boundaries of the familiar. Recognizing how diversity in their backgrounds could allow their collaboration to become larger than the sum of its parts, they began to cross folk and rock music with classical music and poetry. The result is a continually evolving mix of electric cello, acoustic guitar, djembe, harmonized vocals and poetic lyrics in the Indie genre, offering many original songs and a few familiar favorites with unexpected twists.

Music Monday at Vino Di Sedona on Jan 14, features Saffire, 6-9 p.m. Saffire is a straight-up quality Rock & Roll trio with a wide and far-reaching repertoire. Their sound is authentic and driving ~ featuring complex rhythms, soulful melodies and spirited contrapuntal intricacies. The music consists of a unique variety of tunes, from classical composers such as JS Bach, Leo Brouwer and Isaac Albeniz to R & R legends like Fleetwood Mac, Queensryche and Santana. Saffire features Gina Machovina, guitar and vocals, TJ Brennan, drums, and Al Hinojoza, bass.

Vino Di Sedona welcomes Ron McLain on Tues, Jan 15, 6-9 p.m. Ron has spent his entire life playing music. His first band was a country band that he joined at age 14. He then moved to Toledo where he played with various country bands on the bar scene. Being a lover of all music, country music wasn’t Ron’s only passion so he put together a top 40 rock band in the early 1970’s that became the most popular band in the city. His repertoire consists of country, rock, blues and folk. Ron accompanies himself on guitar and harmonica showing his truly amazing and versatile musical talent.

Vino Di Sedona Fine Wine and Craft Beer, is located at 2575 W SR 89A in West Sedona. For more information or to see the full calendar of events, visit www.VinoDiSedona.com. 928-554-4682