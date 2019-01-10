City to award CDBG funds Tuesday

Cottonwood City Council will choose a project to award federal money during a public meeting Tuesday.



The city is eligible for a Community Development Block Grant from the Arizona Department of Housing every four years. The city is slated to receive $330,000, according to city staff.

CDBG funds are meant to benefit low-income areas or address urgent needs, according to staff.

In the past, CDBG funds have been used to fund renovations of the Cottonwood Community Clubhouse, street improvements and housing projects.



On Dec. 4, Members of the community had the chance to present their input on what project should receive the funds this year

Council will weigh the following proposed projects:

• Parks, Recreation, Open Space & Wayfinding Master Plan/Irrigation Design and implementation of Phase 1 of Irrigation & Wayfinding Signs

• Verde Valley Senior Center Restoration

• Verde Valley Habitat for Humanity ReStore Improvements

• Verde Valley Homeless Coalition Transitional Housing Program

• Old Town Activity Park Improvements

Cottonwood City Council holds regular meetings every first and third Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at their Chambers Building, located at 826 N. Main St. For agendas and minutes, visit http://cottonwoodaz.gov/129/Agendas-Minutes. A livestream of the meetings is also available on the Verde Valley TV YouTube channel.