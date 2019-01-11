PANT Investigation leads to large meth and heroin seizure in Cottonwood

COTTONWOOD -- On Dec. 19, 2018, a Partner’s Against Narcotics Trafficking Task Force investigation led to a meth and heroin seizure in Cottonwood, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

YCSO embargoed this report until now because of an ongoing investigation with PANT.

Jairo Chavez-Rodriguez, 39, was arrested Dec. 19 at a Cottonwood service station on suspicion of possession of dangerous drugs for sale and possession of narcotic drugs for sale.

In the week’s prior to the seizure, PANT detectives gathered information regarding drug sales involving Chavez-Rodriguez in the Cottonwood area. Detectives were able to confirm several sales of meth and heroin during the follow-up investigation, which led to his arrest.

Based on evidence developed up to the arrest of Chavez-Rodriguez, detectives established probable cause to obtain a search warrant for a home on the 200 block of S. 14th Street. When the warrant was served late in the evening on December 19, 2018, one woman, 40-year-old Johanora Gonzalez, and three young children; two 6-year-olds and one 9-year-old were detained.

During a search of the home, more than one pound of heroin and over half a pound of methamphetamine was found in the master bedroom. Numerous small baggies of prepackaged meth and heroin were also seized in various weights ready for sales.

Additionally, scales to weigh drugs were found along with a ledger documenting who has paid and who owes regarding those sales, was obtained. Detectives also found two firearms along with cash believed to be obtained during drug transactions. The suspect had also set up a video surveillance system to monitor the exterior of the home.

As the search continued, detectives found numerous pieces of foil with heroin residue and heroin throughout the house on the floor accessible to the three children. A meth bong was found on a coffee table and a meth pipe in a bathroom, both items within easy reach of the children.

Along with the arrest charges earlier in the evening, Chavez-Rodriquez was also charged with one count of possession of dangerous drugs for sale (methamphetamine), one count of possession of a narcotic drug for sale (heroin), possession of a firearm during a drug offense, one count of fortification of a building, three counts of endangerment, and three counts of child abuse. He is being held without bond.

Gonzalez was arrested and charged with the same charges and has since been released on a $15,000 bond.

The Department of Child Safety was called out to care for the children

--Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office