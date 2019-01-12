Camp Verde girls basketball rebounds to rout NPA

After suffering their first conference loss on Tuesday, Camp Verde High girls basketball rebounded on Friday.

The No. 10 Cowboys (12-6, 3-1 Central) beat No. 28 Northland Prep 59-25 at home on Friday night.

“Well the difference between Tuesday and (Friday) was the level of intensity,” CV head coach Mark Showers said. “Our kids (Friday) night were a whole lot more intense, especially on the defensive end of the floor. They were aggressive, they were physical, they were alert I mean it was a huge difference.”

On Tuesday the Cowboys opened the New Year with a 44-21 loss at No. 7 Valley Lutheran.

CV beat the Spartans to return to their winning ways on Friday though.

Photo Gallery Camp Verde Basketball Northland Prep 011119 Camp Verde hosted Northland Prep on Jan. 11, sweeping the Spartans. VVN/James Kelley

“I think it went pretty good,” CV junior center Jacy Finley said. “We definitely came back from Tuesday’s game and we played a lot harder.”

The Cowboys have won six of their last seven.

The loss at VL came right after the Cowboys started the new semester.

“When you get through the Christmas holidays and you start back up into school, that first week is a little shaky, always and Tuesday we just weren’t there and (Friday) night the kids just worked harder and we had a nice crowd to play in front of, so it went well,” Showers said. “So I’m pretty played with how they played (Friday) night.”

Camp Verde jumped out to a 16-6 lead after the first quarter, led 39-14 at the half and 59-22. They didn’t even need to score in the fourth quarter with the big lead and the running clock.

The Cowboys held the Spartans to single digit scoring in each quarter and three points in the fourth quarter.

“We talked about coming out stronger and just like coming out with a better mentality of like how hard we need to play,” Finley said.

Finley scored eight points and had 11 rebounds and six blocks

Junior point guard Tanna Decker had 10 points and four steals and senior shooting guard Hope Ontiveros scored 15 points on five threes.

Over the break the Cowboys won the Yvonne Johnson Memorial Shootout, beating Ash Fork 57-24, Parker 55-38, Williams 65-47 and Hopi 50-49.

“It went real well,” Showers said. “At times we kinda grinded out the games because we’re a little bit rusty but the kids played hard, they played together, they were able to hit some shots. We were able to get Hope back in the line up, we were able to get Jacy back in the line up, so the tournament was really about everybody kinda learning to play together again.”

With the win over NPA, the Cowboys kept pace in the Central Region. They are tied with No. 8 Scottsdale Prep, Valley Lutheran and No. 13 Glendale Prep in the loss column in the region standings.

“Glendale Prep, Scottsdale Prep and Valley Lutheran, they’re all tough,” Showers said. “So those three and us, it’s going to be a dog fight every time we play one of those teams.”

Camp Verde’s next game is Friday at No. 27 Sedona Red Rock at 5:30 p.m. Their next home game is Saturday against Glendale Prep at 7 p.m.