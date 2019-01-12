Jerome Town Council considers distracted driving ordinance

JEROME -- Yavapai County approved an ordinance that bars texting while driving, last November.
The ordinance took affect throughout the unincorporated areas within Yavapai County as well as the boundaries of any city or town that may vote to adopt the ordinance.
Now, Jerome is following suit.
Tuesday, Jerome Town Council had the first reading of the proposed distracted driving ordinance.
Ordinance 447 amends the “offenses” chapter of the town’s code to include “Driving while using a portable communication device.”
Town Manager Candace Gallagher said the ordinance mirror the language in the county’s ordinance and that Police Chief Allen Muma supports the ordinance.
