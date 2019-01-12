Obituary: Marjorie Lee Hallett 1930-2018

Marjorie Lee Hallett, 88, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Dec. 31, 2018, in Clarkdale, Arizona. Marjorie was born in the Jerome hospital on Jan. 20, 1930, to Gale and Anita Hallett.





She was raised, along with her sister, Willie, by her grandparents, Joseph and Catherine Greenwell in Cornville, Arizona. Marjorie attended ASU after graduating from Clarkdale High School.





In 1947, she met the love of her life, Harold Hallett, Jr., on a blind date, and they married Sept. 1, 1948, at St. Cecilia’s Mission Catholic Church in Clarkdale.



Their first home together was in Tucson, where Harold attended U of A, earning an engineering degree.



There, they had their first daughter, Deborah in 1950. Job opportunities led them to Prescott and Phoenix the next few years before returning to Cornville to live and provide support for her grandfather, Joseph.

There, two more daughters were born, Donna in 1953 and Cathy in 1960. After the loss of their daughter, Cathy, to cancer in 1963 and her grandfather, job opportunities led them to Holbrook, Arizona, later moving to Twin Falls, Idaho before returning to the Verde Valley.





Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; daughter, Cathy; sister, Willie Fuller and granddaughter, Stacy Anne Odell. She is survived by her daughters, and sons-in -law, Deborah and Michael Odell of Texas, and Donna and Clayton Young of Camp Verde; four grandchildren: Terri (Kevin) Binkley, Stephanie (William Grosz) Young, Glenn (Kristin) Odell and Rob (Tarra) Young; nine beautiful great-grandchildren: Katie Stone, John and Hannah Binkley, Reed, Sarah and Ryan Odell and Angelina, RW and Cole Young; two nieces: Christy Fuller and Misha Pippen.





A celebration of life Memorial Mass will be held Jan. 19 at 10 a.m., at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in Camp Verde.



