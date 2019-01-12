Supervisor Tom Thurman to attend Beaver Creek Community Association meeting

LAKE MONTEZUMA – As District 2 Supervisor for Yavapai County, Tom Thurman views his role as a “public servant with a great sense of gratitude.”

That’s what his executive assistant, Marlyn Van Keuren, said recently about Thurman.

“Rather than holding his own meeting with his own agenda, he prefers to be in attendance as part of the community when they have their meetings,” Marlyn Van Keuren said Thursday.

At 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26 at the Beaver Creek Adult Center, Thurman will attend the annual meeting of the Beaver Creek Community Association – BCCA.

According to Van Keuren, The community association will include Supervisor Thurman on its agenda, as well as staff from the county’s Public Works and Development Services departments.

“They will provide updates on building permits [and] road projects, and Supervisor Thurman usually does the state of the county where he gives an overview of county updates,” Van Keuren said.

The Beaver Creek Community Association will also hold its annual board of directors election, as well as a presentation on the group’s soon to be distributed business directory and the 2018 financial report, according to BCCA President Janet Aniol.

Though the Beaver Creek Adult Center is currently closed for repairs, Aniol said that the group “had confirmation yesterday” that it would be open on Jan. 26.

Aniol said that members and non-members are “welcome to attend.”

For more information, visit www.BeaverCreekAZ.us.

Beaver Creek Adult Center is located at 4250 E Zuni Way in Lake Montezuma.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42