Zaske, Smith to lead Clarkdale-Jerome School Board

CLARKDALE – Tuesday, the Clarkdale-Jerome School Board elected Jill Zaske as board president and Angeline Smith as board clerk.
Zaske also served as board president in 2018. Smith, a newcomer to the Clarkdale-Jerome board, replaces Dale Williams, who served as board clerk in 2018.
The C-J board also voted to continue holding monthly meetings at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday.
Comments
