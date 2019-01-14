‘Beginning Anew’ art exhibit opens at Sedona Arts Center

The Sedona Visual Artists’ Coalition presents ‘Beginning Anew’, an innovative art exhibition that opens to the public on Thursday, Jan. 31, and runs through Sunday, Feb. 10, in the Special Exhibition Gallery at the Sedona Arts Center, 15 Art Barn Road, in Uptown Sedona.

Join the Gala Opening Reception, coinciding with First Friday on Feb. 1, 5-8 p.m.

Forty works of art will be exhibited including acrylic, oil, and watercolor paintings, ceramics, glass, mosaic, and sculpture.

The SVAC artists have created wonderful works of art in a variety of mediums through their personal interpretations of the title, Beginning Anew.

Some artists have created works reflecting changes in their own artistic journeys and how their art work has begun anew, changing the dynamics of their creative process.

Other artists have delved into their personal lives and juxtaposed this to their own spiritual journey.

SVAC has been presenting themed exhibitions in Sedona for 22 years. It is SVAC’s belief that art is an expression of visual communication: A personal sharing between the artist and the viewer that is intimate and emotional.

You are invited to explore these exciting works of art from this eclectic and inspirational group of artists. This innovative exhibition is free and open to the public Jan. 31 through Feb. 10, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

SVAC is an inclusive organization that welcomes artists at all levels.

For more information about SVAC visit our website at: http://sedonaartistscoalition.org.