College’s Verde Valley Art Gallery presents the amazing photography of Ron Chilston

The public is invited to a special opening reception January 18, 5-7 p.m., to celebrate a photography exhibit by Jerome artist Ron Chilston, which will be hosted at the Verde Valley Art Gallery of Yavapai College in Clarkdale.

Visitors will enjoy complimentary small bites with a cash wine bar by the Yavapai College Southwest Wine Center, the award-winning viticulture and enology program. The artist, Ron Chilston, will be present for conversation.

The event is free.

Chilston’s photography exhibit will run Jan. 15 through Feb. 7.

Ron has been capturing stunning images of the Verde Valley for more than a decade, whether from his mile high vantage point in Jerome or close-up with the fire crews he has served alongside.

Chilston has been photographing the world around him since the age of 9. In Wyoming, at the age of 10, he built a darkroom and began processing his own black and white film. Ron moved to Phoenix in 1985 and began working in the Custom Photo Lab business.



During this career, he worked with professional photographers, ad agencies, trade show companies, graphic designers and all of the sports teams in the greater Phoenix area, where he found himself viewing hundreds of photographers’ works, resulting in a number of photographic influences.

After 20 years and a changing industry, Ron chose to move to the Verde Valley to be nearer to his parents, ending up in Jerome in 2005 where he has thrived, not only as a photographer, but also a musician, (piano), web designer and (recently retired) Jerome Fire Department assistant chief and EMT.

Currently, Ron is an employee of Yavapai College as a photographer, videographer and mentor for the Fire Academy. He is a YCC Class of 2013 graduate of Fire Academy and certified as a FFII. He completed his EMT certification & NREMT exam in the fall of 2013.

In his spare time, he and his long-time partner, Carla Ginter, enjoy exploring Arizona’s vast and amazing network of dirt roads. Carla typically has her gold panning tray or metal detector with her and is always exploring washes and ravines, having found many interesting items.



For the past 10 years, they have lived in an old Bordello in Jerome that was once on Jerome’s annual Home Tour.



Many of his photographs have been shot from the unobstructed view of their 650 square foot covered Deck, known commonly as “The Porch.”

The photography exhibit is at the Verde Art Gallery of Yavapai College, 601 Black Hills Dr., Building F. Clarkdale.

For more information and gallery hours, please visit: http://yc.edu/v5content/art-galleries/verde.htm

For more information about Ron Chilston and his photography, visit: http://jeromephotos.com/.