Cottonwood Community Band offers free group music lessons

Dust off your band instruments and join the Cottonwood Community Band during their preseason practices scheduled for Monday evenings January 14 and 21 from 6:30-9 p.m. in the Cottonwood Community School Band Room. All instrumentalist who had at least played at one time in their high school band and who wish to regain and develop their musical ability, as well as current high school musicians are invited to attend. If you no longer have an instrument, the Cottonwood Community Band has instruments that have been generously donated by community members to lend to interested musicians.

The purpose of the preseason is to provide an opportunity for members of the band to work together on fundamental musical concepts in an enjoyable manner and to learn more about the how and why of music. It is hoped that the learning obtained during the preseason would carry over into concert preparation therefore enabling the music to be learned at a faster pace.

For more information, contact cottonwoodcommunityband@gmail.com.