Full week of music on tap at Vino Di Sedona

Christy Fisher & Cattywampus rock Vino Di Sedona, Jan 16, 7-10 p.m.. Acoustic pop and rock lay the foundation with a bit of bluegrass thrown in for good measure. Christy will be leading a fun blend of acoustic pop and rock covers and original song by Christy Fisher (vocals, ukulele, keyboard). For more information visit www.christyfisher.com



Sedona’s Best Open Mic turns four. Vino Di Sedona and Dan Rice teamed up in January of 2015 to bring an open mic to Sedona and it’s been a total success at creating a fun night for locals and visitors to get together and play, or listen to, a variety of artists. Open Mic is every Thursday, 6-10 p.m. Musicians are encouraged to arrive early.

Beatles Night with Tommy “Rocks” Anderson is early this month. Tommy will be at Vino Di Sedona on Jan 18, 7-10 p.m., and returning to his regular “Final Friday” date in Feb. Sing along to all your favorite Beatles songs with one of Jerome’s finest musicians Tommy “Rocks” Anderson.

Tommy is an acoustic rock musician who has performed on stages throughout Arizona. Tommy combines a mix of classic rock, pop, reggae, R&B and original songs along with the best of the Beatles to create truly memorable shows.

Tommy’s acoustic Beatles show features hundreds of sing-along Beatles hits, covering songs from The Quarrymen through The Beatles and Beyond, including John, Paul, George and Ringo’s solo hits.

Vino Di Sedona’s Saturday Wine Tasting on Jan 19 features offers instrumental entertainment by local guitarist Rick Cyge, 3:30-6 p.m.. Cyge, a seasoned performer with over 45 years on stage and a veteran of the Boston-area folk and acoustic music scene of the 1970s and 80s, performed as a solo singer/guitarist in that vibrant scene and honed his skills as not only a top-notch and well respected guitarist, performer and composer, but also became a highly sought after side man whose talents enhanced the sounds of those he accompanied both live and in the studio.

Saturday night brings Grand Junction based singer-songwriter Roy Catlin will be performing at Vino Di Sedona on Jan 19, 7-10 P.m.. He will be performing songs off his latest release From Being Lost.

Roy combines a unique sound of acoustic music with live looping.

It’s Sunday-FunDay at Vino Di Sedona with music by Rick Busbea, Jan 20, 6-9 P.m.. If you ask Rick to label his music style, he will jokingly tell you it’s “Caribbean Country Classic Rock.”

Music Monday, Jan 21, features 2017 Northern Arizona Blues Challenge winner D.L. Harrison.

D.L. is an Arizona singer-songwriter who delivers a high-energy rock and blues show, and was recently named Prescott Idol! Music on Mondays is 6-9 p.m..

KB Bren hosts an all-new monthly Open Mic at Vino Di Sedona. KB’s Open Mic is scheduled for, Jan. 22, starting at 6 p.m.. KB will provide a PA system and arrange time slots for musicians to play. KB is long-term Sedona musician and resident and currently fronts the band Life Is Beautiful.

Vino Di Sedona Fine Wine and Craft Beer, is located at 2575 W SR 89A in West Sedona.

For more information or to see the full calendar of events, visit www.VinoDiSedona.com. 928-554-4682.