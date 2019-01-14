Wdya’Got at Tlaquepaque - music, words and mayhem

You are invited to the Chapel at Tlaquepaque on Thursday, Jan. 17, 7 p.m., for the resurrection of “Wdya’Got?” featuring Zenprov Comedy bouncing their zany long form improv off a musician (Leah Bee) and spoken word artist (Gary Every).

At a very young age Leah Bee started playing music. From the silver flute to the jazz guitar, she fell in love with improvisational styles of Jerry Garcia, Jimi Hendrix and Sonic Youth. As her life carried her deeper into the healing arts and mysticism, Leah became interested in sound as a living breathing entity.

She was influenced by her time with the Kichwa people of the Amazon and the Quechua people of the Andes. Later she became acquainted with the Vox Mundi Project and had the privilege to study with two masters of the ancient Indian vocal art called Druphad in New Dehli, India. There, her understanding of the voice, sound and the divine expanded her practice to new heights.

Today, Leah derives her musical inspiration from the land. She journeys into wild places to listen, perceive and catch melodies. Always in the spirit of gratitude for the beauty and abundance of the earth, her unusual melodies evoke a place out of time where the divine might be heard. She sees music both as a gift and a bridge. In that way she honors her musical capacities and dedicates her sounds to the healing earth, the waters and to all of life.

Gary Every is a local poet and storyteller, well known in our community for Pumphouse Poetry and Prose Project (now a regular happening at the Sedona Library) and his many public appearances at a variety of events.

He is the author of nine books including Shadow of the OhshaD a collection of the best of his award winning; newspaper column concerning all things Arizona; nature, history, and legend.

As a science fiction author Mr. Every has been nominated for the Rhysling Award as science fiction poet of the year seven times and has two novellas published Inca Butterflies and The Saint and the Robot.

Mr. Every became known as the poet laureate of the local Bob Dylan Bobfest held every year at Old Town Center for the Arts and has earned reputation as a colorful live performer. He is currently teaching science and poetry to third graders as part of Gardens to Humanity

Experience the energy of Gary Every’s slam-poetry style with what is certain to be a surprising, humorous and thoughtful monologue taking us into territory linking apparently unconnected ideas in profound ways.

Topping it all off and pulling it all together are the folks with Zenprov Comedy, taking the words and creating something unique out of them.

Not a series of different short forms but a continuous 20-minute improv that begins with the previous performances and then takes on its own life. You will recognize phrases and images woven into this new tale that could go anywhere.

Zenprov has been making Sedona laugh and creating on the spur of the moment for years. The Wdya’Got collaborators are the creative group-mind talents of Derek Dujardin, Shaerie Richards, Shaunn Cochran, Mary Carder, Betty Testa, Chris Redish, Linda Roemer and Tom Shoemaker.

An informal ‘living room’ style event, you are invited to join the fun. Share the energy as a series of creative, inventive, courageous performers share new work, new collaborations and ultimately new ‘takes’ with you. Ask the question – Wdya’Got? and then see what it is.