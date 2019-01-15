BeneVet sets $13K goal for comfort of wheelchair-bound veterans

CAMP VERDE – Two weeks to go, and Nikki Miller said that “around 100 bowlers” have signed up for the annual BeneVet fundraiser.

Scheduled for Jan. 26-27 at Cliff Castle Casino Hotel’s Shake, Rattle and Bowl, BeneVet’s goal this year “is huge,” Miller said.

The purpose of BeneVet is to raise money for the Prescott VA. This year, Miller wants to raise enough money for a mapping system that creates a customized cushion for people who are wheel-chair bound.

That mapping system costs about $13,000, Miller said.

“We are striving to get the mapping system,” Miller said. “They deserve some comfort. The cost however is high, so we need all the bowlers we can get.”

Cost to sponsor at BeneVet is $100 and includes the person or business name on the early-bird t-shirts as well as a business card advertisement on the Shake, Rattle and Bowl monitors for the month of the event.

BeneVet

BeneVet offers three time slots on Saturday, and another two on Sunday, as a team of bowlers can participate in either the 10:30 a.m. opening mixer or the 2 p.m. all mixed up squad time slots either Saturday or Sunday, or the no-tap singles squad on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

Team events cost $20 per person – which is $80 for a four-person team. The Saturday evening singles handicap competition costs $25 per person, with $5 per person put into a cash prize fund paid out to the top two men and the top two women.

Team total pins will determine the winner of the team events. Individual total pins will determine the winners of the singles event.

Check in is 30 minutes prior to each event.

Rules are at http://www.benevet.site.

Raffle

BeneVet will also raffle several prizes donated by Verde Valley businesses, such as a night at the Grand Hotel, dinner at Asylum Restaurant, and wine tasting, “hundreds of dollars’ worth of raffle items,” Miller said.

Tickets are available at $1 each, $5 for 6 tickets, $10 for 13 tickets, or $20 for 26 tickets.

For more information, to donate to the BeneVet raffle, or to register to bowl, visit www.benevet.site or call Mike at 928-567-9125 or Nikki at 928-592-9137.

Cliff Castle Casino Hotel is located at 555 Middle Verde Road in Camp Verde.

