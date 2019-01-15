Camp Verde council talks future of community events

CAMP VERDE – With this year’s Spring Heritage Pecan and Wine Festival scheduled for March 16-17, the folks at Camp Verde Promotions are preparing to coordinate their final major event.

Last year, the community’s volunteer group announced that it would take part in smaller events, and even help out with the big events. But the days of running Pecan and Wine, Cornfest and Fort Verde Days in their entirety were over.

On Jan. 9, the Camp Verde Town Council held an initial discussion connected to current event planning and the ways to put on the town’s signature events.

According to Town Manager Russ Martin, a “different level of involvement” from Camp Verde’s government “is necessary.”

Before Camp Verde Promotions surfaced, the Town spent hundreds of thousands of dollars each year to run the community’s events.

In recent years, that figured had been scaled back to between $10,000 and $15,000 in a given year. Though Martin said the town wants to make sure the events continue to flourish, “we can’t just put a lot of money toward these projects.”

Though there are “other ways without the town being the only way” to run the events, Martin said that council “seemed less interested” in involving a third party.

