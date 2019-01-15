Cottonwood City Council to consider distracted driving ordinance tonight

COTTONWOOD -- Cottonwood may soon join the ranks of Arizona cities banning texting while driving.

Tonight, Cottonwood City Council will consider an ordinance similar to the one adopted in Yavapai County.

According to staff, city code does address the use of a mobile phone without a hands-free device but the code is "antiquated" and not always easy to enforce.

The ordinance updates the city's existing code to mirror the one adopted by the county.

"Hands-free" ordinances have also been adopted in Prescott, Prescott Valley and Chino Valley. Sedona adopted a ban on cell phone use while driving in 2014.

Jerome Town Council had the first reading of a distracted driving ordinance last week.

“Distracted driving indisputably costs thousands of lives and countless injuries across the U.S. each year," said Cottonwood Police Chief Steve Gesell in an emailed statement. "The tragic death and today’s burial of Salt River Indian Reservation Police Officer Clayton Townsend once again underscores the need for our culture to change and formally recognize the dangers of divided attention on our roadways.”

