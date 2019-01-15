Good things are happening at Beaver Creek School

Our annual winter concert was a festive and enjoyable time.

The kids worked hard to put on a great show.

A special thank you to the teachers and paraprofessionals who helped them along the way, as well as the many family members and friends who supported them.

Patricia Garitson has been working with Arizona State University to support research on healthy eating in schools, because of that partnership she has obtained a salad bar for the cafeteria.

All classes participated in a winter door decorating contest.

This year each class decorated their classroom door with concepts from a winter themed storybook.

This allowed each class to share some joy as well as integrating literacy standards into the activity.

The seventh and eighth grade classes held a bake sale to raise funds for their end of year trip.

They baked together and they brought things from home to sell at the bake sale.

It was very successful, and a great way to teach economics using a hands on approach.

The NAU Practicum students finished their semester in preschool and Head Start.

A new group of students will start the end of the month.

Verde Valley First Books Readers have come to preschool and Head Start to read books and give the students books.

Thanks to the Beaver Creek Community, we were able to help 46 families and 110 children to have a brighter Christmas.

A special thanks to Merryl Dones for coordinating with Beaver Creek Baptist Church, the Adult Center, the Beaver Creek Kiwanis, and Verde Valley Toys for Tots and Cottonwood Walmart

Several community members coordinating with Eileen Conn have begun painting the bathrooms with positive messages.

--From Beaver Creek School District’s administrative staff