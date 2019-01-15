Harshman, Bateman to lead Beaver Creek School Board

RIMROCK – Monday, the Beaver Creek School Board unanimously elected Jackie Harshman as board president and Brandi Bateman as board clerk.

For Harshman, it is her third consecutive stint as board president with Beaver Creek. Bateman is new to the school district’s governing board, as is Daniel Dubien.

Bateman replaces Karen DuFresne as board clerk. Neither DuFresne nor Jo Burke ran for reelection in November. DuFresne had been the board’s clerk the past two years.

Terms of president and clerk of the Beaver Creek School Board are for one year.

Also on the district’s governing board are returning members Betty Hart and Perry Krowne.

The Beaver Creek board also voted to continue holding monthly meetings at 6 p.m. on the second Monday. Beaver Creek School is located at 4810 E. Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock. Call 928-567-4631 for more information.

Each month a copy of the board’s agenda is posted within 24 hours of its monthly meeting online at http://www.bcs.k12.az.us/Governing_Board.