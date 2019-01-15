Q&A with Beaver Creek School Office Manager Sharon Brooks

RIMROCK – At Beaver Creek School, Sharon Brooks has the kids at heart.

That’s what the district’s superintendent said recently about her office manager.

“She wants the best for the Beaver Creek Bobcats and strives to make that happen in every area of her work,” Karin Ward said of Brooks, who has been at Beaver Creek School since August 2001.

“Sharon is a very dedicated employee,” Ward said. “She wants to make sure all children, families, and staff are treated fairly. She gives of her time to be a part of activities such as athletic events and running the clock.”

Before Brooks became the school’s office manager, she worked with the school’s special education students as a paraprofessional.

“I began as part time here at the school as a playground aide,” Brooks said. “Then a para pro had passed away very unexpectedly and I took her place in November of 2001.”

According to Ward, Brooks “was very caring and thoughtful about her work” in the classroom.

“Yet I saw her potential in the school office with her management background,” Ward said. “Sharon works to keep us all on track. She is always willing to learn new things.”

Brooks spent more than 25 years in retail as an assistant manager for Kmart and Walgreens before she transitioned to education. It was there that Brooks learned “don’t take work home.”

“Take life one day at a time,” Brooks said. “We are not guaranteed tomorrow. Don’t stress the small stuff. When it comes down to it, it’s all small stuff. I feel I am truly blessed by God, for all the people & circumstances in my life.”

Verde Valley Newspapers: Describe your organizational style.

Sharon Brooks: Brooks calls her organizational style the “7 P’s.”

“Proper prior planning prevents piss-poor performance,” she said. “I try to learn by my mistakes. I want to do things right. I believe there are no stupid questions – this is how you learn. I believe communication in any organization is a must.”

According to Brooks, her desk often gets messy. “That’s when I bring in a table to get things back on track.”

“I have learned a lot over the years that stuff happens,” Brooks said. “We are all human, no one is perfect, own up to your mistakes, treat others the way you want to be treated.”

VVN: Tell us something notable about your career.

Brooks: “Growing up I always wanted to be a teacher. But my father passed away my freshman year of high school, so I didn’t go to college. I went to work at Kmart when I turned 16. I worked for Kmart for more than 25 years as an assistant store manager in California and in Arizona until 2000.”

VVN: Do you have a favorite quote?

Brooks: “Treat people the way you want to be treated.”

VVN: Tell us something most folks don’t know about you.

Brooks: “I ran a licensed day care out of my home in Fontana, California for a short time after my second child was born.”

