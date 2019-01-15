Rojo Grande comes back before P&Z

COTTONWOOD -- Citizens will finally have the chance to say their piece on plans for a 172-acre manufactured home park near Sedona before the Yavapai County Planning & Zoning Commission on Thursday.

But members of the public haven’t been exactly silent so far as letters and emails continue to flood the inboxes of county planners and local newspapers.

The project, Rojo Grande Sedona is a proposed senior-oriented manufactured home park to be located a few miles west of Sedona on the north side of State Route 89A. It is set to take the place of the former El Rojo Grande Ranch.



The developers are requesting to rezone the project site as planned area development with four dwellings per acre. The site is currently zoned as “Residential; Single-Family; Rural,” with a minimum lot size of two acres per dwelling and “Residential; Single Family Limited to site-build structures only,” with a minimum lot size per dwelling of 70,000 square feet.

If approved, the development would contain 688 parcels composed of up to 628 manufactured homes and 60 recreational vehicle sites. While the homes can be owned, the spaces would only be available for lease. The plan is in escrow, meaning the sale of the site is contingent on whether or not the zone change is approved.

During a Thursday, Dec. 20 P&Z meeting, crowds of people in red flooded the chambers of the Yavapai County Annex building in Cottonwood. Many wore stickers that read “El Rojo Grande No Zoning Change.”

Although not permitted to publicly speak on the matter as it was only the first hearing, comments and jeers could be heard in the audience as developers presented their plans.

During the December meeting, Rod Jarvis, zoning consultant for Rojo Grande, noted that the project did in fact have “wide public support.”

“We’ve collected 300 letters of support,” he said.

But according to Yavapai County Senior Planner Tammy DeWitt, the county’s planning division has received almost 587 letters opposing the project, two in support. 110 letters were submitted during the December meeting.

In an interview with the Verde Independent, longtime Sedona resident James Bishop said the project doesn’t “feel right.”

“I’ve lived here 30 years and there’s no question of housing shortages in many places,” he said. “People in Sedona can’t afford to work here. So in comes a project that is being promoted that will be a benefit for the housing situation and there is no evidence of that.”

In a Jan. 5 letter to the editor, Sedona resident Denise Kocek outlined her safety concerns.

“Imagine a fast-moving wildfire like the one that recently destroyed almost 100 percent of the homes and businesses in Paradise, CA; a town of 26,000+ inhabitants....and they had prepared for a major disaster,” she wrote. “This fire swept along in some places at 80 miles an hour. Picture then, if you will, almost 3,000 elderly residents+ 130 Greyhound size.

P&Z will meet Thursday, Jan. 17 at 9 a.m. at the Yavapai County Annex building in Cottonwood.

For agendas and minutes, visit http://www.yavapai.us/meetings