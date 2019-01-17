Davis, Hisrich voted off Camp Verde Planning and Zoning

CAMP VERDE – If he could only serve on one board, B.J. Davis told the Camp Verde Town Council that his first choice was to remain with the Planning and Zoning Commission.

But the commission’s chairman became its former chairman Wednesday when council decided that with six candidates for the commission – and only two for the Board of Adjustments and Appeals – Davis would be best served to serve only on the Appeals board.

Though the phrase “conflict of interest” was used in council’s discussion with Davis, councilor Joe Butner told Davis that there was in fact no conflict.

Of the six choices to fill three seats on Planning and Zoning, council appointed former commissioner Mike Hough, former councilor Jackie Baker and newcomer Christine McPhail.

Council first appointed Davis to Planning and Zoning in May 2013 and reappointed him to the commission in January 2016.

Commissioner Jim Hisrich, who served five terms on Planning and Zoning dating back to June 2005, was also not reappointed by council.

Appeals board

Davis – whom council reappointed to the Board of Adjustments and Appeals – was joined by Bruce George. Each had applied for an opportunity to keep their seats on the Appeals board.

For Davis, this is his third term on the Appeals board. First appointed in June 2012, Davis was reappointed in January 2016.

George was first appointed to the Appeals board in September 2016.

Town Manager Russ Martin told council that the two openings on the Appeals board “would be open until filled.”

The two openings on the Appeals board are due to Ben Bassous choosing to not extend his stay on the board, and the recent death of longtime Camp Verde public servant John McReynolds.

The Planning and Zoning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and second Thursday of each month as needed. The Board of Adjustments and Appeals meets at 3 p.m. the third Tuesday as needed. Meetings are also held in council chambers.