Quintus donates $15K for new Camp Verde sound system

CAMP VERDE – By the next football season, Camp Verde High School should have a new sound system.

The school can thank local business Quintus Inc. for that.

According to Camp Verde High School Principal Mark Showers, the Camp Verde business located on Industrial Drive recently contacted the district and “informed us they were interested in sponsoring a project.”

So the school sent a list of projects, Showers said. Of the possibilities, Quintus decided to fund a new sound system for Sam Hammerstrom Field.

“We would like to mount the speakers on the light poles on both sides of the stadium and include wireless mic capabilities,” Showers said.

According to District Administrative Assistant Mary Hudson, Quintus made a “very generous donation of $15,000” for the project.

The old sound system is at least 15 years old,” Showers said.

“The speakers may be older than that,” he said, and they tend to “cut out if the volume is too high.”

“It also is no longer able to support wireless,” Showers also said. “The speakers are old and because they are mounted directly above the home bleachers it makes it uncomfortable for the home fans because of the direct volume.”

Showers said that the school would “definitely like to have the system installed before the 2019 fall sports season.

“Before graduation would be really nice,” he said.