Mural ‘grows’ on Main Street

CAMP VERDE -- Camp Verde community stakeholders and leaders all gathered at Thanks A Latte Espresso Cafe in Camp Verde Friday night to celebrate the completion of a new mural on the side of the building.

The mural, Camp Verde Grows, displays indicative features of Camp Verde including the Verde River, pecans, cattle and Montezuma Castle. It is meant to depict Camp Verde’s development and evolution. The mural was comissioned by the Town of Camp Verde for $4,000.

Camp Verde Economic Development Director Sebra Choe said in a news release that the project began in August when a “10-member focus group of community members met to begin the design process.”

Artists began work on the mural in November; 200 hours of painting and 20 hours of planning later, the project is complete. Cornville artist Joan Bourque helped lead the project along with 18 other painters.

Choe said another mural is planned outside Moscato Italian Restaurant on Main Street. As of Friday night, $700 have been raised for it, she said.