Obituary: Verna Lee Shafer 1929-2019

In honor to the life of Verna Lee Shafer (1929 to 2019). A wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, wife, sister, friend, artist, entrepreneur, business owner, avid gardener, organizer, visionary and all-around active, engaged and committed community member.

There was no dream too big or detail too small that Verna wouldn’t whole heartedly devote her undivided attention to. She was a woman of action.



Verna was born in Chickasha, Oklahoma, to Henry “Hank” and Madelyn Yates, the first of two daughters. To escape the Dust Bowl and the Depression, the family moved to Phoenix, Arizona.

In Phoenix, Verna spent her developmental years building lifelong friendships and a passion for art. Verna was moved to Flagstaff during her senior year of high school where she met and married the love of her life, Frank Shafer.



They lived in Flagstaff for 43 years until they moved to Beaver Creek. Verna owned and operated an interior design studio, “The Finishing Touch.” When she wasn’t painting, she immersed herself in community service work, organizing people, planning, permitting, arranging funding and overseeing construction and community projects.

Verna was the driving force in the creation of Sycamore Park. She also started a garden club and stayed busy hosting many events in her beautifully decorated house and exquisitely landscaped yard. Verna was dedicated to raising money for many causes.



Verna was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Frank Shafer; her daughter-in-law, Jennifer Welk (Chris); and her sister, Shirley Brewer. She is survived by daughter, Vicki Womack (Jim); and sons, Chris and Craig Shafer (Debi).

Her large extended family includes 14 grandchildren, and a whopping 32 great-grandchildren and counting.



Our family is deeply saddened by Verna’s passing, but we find solace in knowing she was well loved by many and is now reunited with her love Frank.

Verna was one of a kind and will be remembered fondly by her family and those who knew her best.





There will be a memorial celebration of Verna’s life hosted at her house on Feb. 2, 2019, in Beaver Creek at 3890 Sycamore Lane (turn off Montezuma Ave on Meadow, proceed to Sycamore) at 11:30 a.m.



A short service with refreshments to follow.





Information provided by survivors.