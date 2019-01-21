Beer School, farewell to Micki Free featured this week at Cottonwood Main Stage

Thursday, January 24, Main Stage welcomes their first “Beer School” event with San Diego’s “Modern Times Beer.”

This is an event that Jet Foley at RIOT started years ago and has become a Cottonwood favorite for craft beer enthusiasts.



Upon the closing of RIOT, Main Stage will continue the tradition of Beer School.



Beer School will take place on the fourth Thursday of every month from 7-9 p.m. To attend Beer School, participants pay $5 and receive four to five beer tastings, promotional items, swag and a free education related to the beer of the month. This is a 21 and over event.

Friday, January 25, Main Stage welcomes local favorite, DJ ill.Ego. DJ ill.Ego’s performance roots began at Cottonwood’s Main Stage and have seen him garner a thriving and ever-growing fan base not just in the Verde Valley, but throughout Arizona.



Ill.Ego has been begun opening for national acts in Flagstaff and Phoenix-area music venues and clubs.



Attendees can expect a high-energy dance party featuring music and songs from a variety of genres and decades. The event is 21+ and there is no cover. Music starts at 9pm.

Saturday, January 26, Main Stage presents “Micki Free’s Adios-See-Ya-Later-Rockin-Blues Bash” starting at 8 p.m. Grammy award winner and five time Native American music award winner, Micki Free, bids farewell to the Verde Valley.



After returning from tour dates throughout the East Coast, Midwest, Canada and Australia, and his current involvement with Nike for a “hush-hush Prince project,” it’s time for Free to take a break and enjoy some downtime in his new home in the metropolitan Phoenix area.



“I must admit, it’s been a gas living in the Verde Valley for the past four years, making friends, riding horses, drinking wine, downing tequila shots and visiting with very special friends in Jerome, Sedona and Cottonwood. I’ll miss the area from time to time, but I’m like a rolling stone, baby and it’s time to roll on. I thought it would be a blast to blues-rock out one last time at my favorite haunt in Cottonwood at Main Stage.”



Micki Free will be joined onstage by a couple of special guest stars, megastar drummer, Curly Smith, from the band Boston and L.A. ‘groove-master” bassist, Bob Byrnes. You do not want to miss this incredible line-up of amazing musicians. This is a 21+ event and there is no cover charge.

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature Latin dance classes with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. then karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 8 p.m.

Tuesdays are swing dance class with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. and then karaoke with host, Braiden Campbell at 8 p.m.

Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with hostesses, Penny Smith and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m.

Thursday nights starting at 7 p.m. is Pub Trivia with Brett and Candy on the nights there is no Beer School.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11 am to close and closed on Sundays.

All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.