CCFMD saves stranded driver from Verde River

At approximately 9:40 p.m. Saturday, Copper Canyon Fire and Medical was dispatched to a report of a person stranded in high waters on the Verde River.

Upon arrival, crews contacted a stranded person standing on an island surrounded by rapid moving water.

CCFMD deployed their Swift Water Team. The stranded patient was extricated safely from the river without issue and then checked out by medical personnel, according to CCFMD.

There were no reported injuries to any of the responders, and the one patient refused further treatment after a medical evaluation.

CCFMD reminds everyone that attempting to drive or walk across flooding streams or rivers is not worth the risk. From the perspective of driving a vehicle, it can be difficult to judge the depth of water on the road. It only takes inches for the tires to lose tractions and begin to float downstream.



--Information provided by Copper Canyon Fire and Medical Authority