The Sedona International Film Festival is presents the Northern Arizona premiere of the critically-acclaimed, new period biopic “Mademoiselle Paradis” Jan. 28-31 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Set in 18th century Vienna, “Mademoiselle Paradis” is the true story of Maria Paradis, a gifted piano player and friend of Mozart, who lost her eyesight as a child. Desperate to cure their talented daughter, her parents entrust Maria to the famous Dr. Franz Mesmer, whose theory about animal magnetism had attracted a wide following. Using the doctor’s controversial technique, Maria recovers her sight.

But this miracle comes at a price as Maria progressively starts to lose her gift for music. She will have to choose: an ordinary life in the light or an extraordinary life in darkness, as a virtuoso.

“Mademoiselle Paradise” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Jan. 28-31. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 28 and 29; and 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 30 and 31.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.