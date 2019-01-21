Singer-songwriter Gina Machovina showcases musical craft at Steakhouse89

Steakhouse89 in Sedona presents singer-songwriter Gina Machovina in the Bar89 Lounge of the restaurant on Friday, Jan. 26, starting at 8 p.m.

Beautifully mesmerizing, Gina’s music is a soulful mix of guitar masterpieces with passionate vocal tunes.



She is a classically trained guitarist who has been performing music for over 30 years.



Her early days in Southern California were spent studying the guitar and lute with John Schneiderman, world-renowned virtuoso of plucked instruments. Gina earned a BA degree in guitar and lute performance from the University of California, Irvine.

During this time she was also an avid concert goer, enthralled with groups such as Rush, Dio, Metallica, Jethro Tull, Yes, Iron Maiden and countless others. At age 15, Gina formed, composed and began touring with her original rock band Rising.



Gina feels some of her greatest insights have come from her 22 years of cumulative private study which include Opera, Broadway, Cabaret, Radio and TV Voice-overs, Jazz, Ancient Classical Indian Singing, Rock, Vocal Therapy, and the yoga of sound, breath and voice. She spent countless hours performing these styles in various venues in New York, Arizona and Los Angeles. She is also a certified Hatha Yoga Teacher.

You can hear her at a myriad of venues every week throughout the Greater Sedona Area and Northern Arizona, from farmer’s markets and art fairs to restaurants and nightclubs.



She also performs weddings and other such special events.

Inevitably, her repertoire has become quite diverse and suitable for different audiences and patrons. Guitar virtuoso pieces by JS Bach, Isaac Albeniz, Fernando Sor and Heitor Villa-Lobos, are quite commonly intertwined with jazz standards, folk favorites, and rock-n-roll classics. But still most rewarding for Gina is the writing, recording and performance of her intricate and rhythmic finger-style originals.



Gina now resides in Sedona, writing and performing music daily as a soloist and with her newly formed trio Saffire.



Please visit www.steakhouse89.com to make a reservation or call 928-204-2000.

Steakhouse89 is located at 2620 W. S.R. 89A, Sedona.