A Tale of Two Sisters Four Shillings Short and Susannah Martin

What do the touring Celtic & World music folk band, Four Shillings Short, and one of Sedona’s favorite musicians have in common?

Well, besides recording and occasionally performing music together, they are family and will be at Cottonwood’s Old Town Center for the Arts on Friday, January 25th at 7 p.m.

If You Go ... • What: Four Shillings Short and Susannah Martin • When: Friday, January 25th, 7 p.m. • Where: Old Town Center for the Arts, 5th Street & Main, Cottonwood • How Much: $20 advance, $22 door, $25 priority seating • More Info: (928) 634-0940 www.oldtowncenter.org

Aodh Óg O’Tuama, from Cork, Ireland, is married to bandmate, Christy Martin, who is the older sister of Sedona jazz/pop singer, Susannah Martin.

Catch them together for this once-in-a-lifetime concert of captivating music, rich harmonies, tender moments, stories & humor at Old Town Center for the Arts. “It is a rare and wonderful treat for me to play with my very dear and talented sister and brother-in-law”, claims vocalist, Susannah Martin.

“Both of these artists could headline a show at OTCA, “co-director William Eaton commented. “This will be an interesting collaboration where World and Celtic meets Jazz Pop.”

The trio will perform a variety of World music ranging from Celtic, East Indian Ragas and Folk played on a dizzying array of instruments (over 30) including Hammered & mountain dulcimer, mandolins, guitar, banjo, Indian Sitar, Medieval & Renaissance Woodwinds, recorders and flutes, percussion, & vocals.

About Four Shillings Short

Celebrating their 23rd year together, the husband/wife duo of Aodh Og O’Tuama from Cork, Ireland and Christy Martin from California, perform Traditional and Original music from the Celtic lands, Medieval & Renaissance Europe, India and the Americas on a fantastic array of instruments (over 30) including Hammered & Mountain Dulcimer, Mandolin, Mandola, Bouzouki, Tinwhistles, Recorders, Medieval and Renaissance Woodwinds, North Indian Sitar, Charango, Bowed Psaltery, Banjo, Bodhran, Guitar, Percussion, vocals and even a Krumhorn.

Four Shillings Short are independent folk-artists who perform 150 concerts a year in the US and Ireland, have released 11 recordings and live as full time troubadours traveling from town to town performing at music festivals, theaters, performing arts centers, folk societies, libraries, house concerts and schools.

Aodh Og O’Tuama grew up in a family of poets, musicians and writers. He received his degree in Music from University College Cork, Ireland and received a Fellowship from Stanford University in California in Medieval and Renaissance performance. He plays Tinwhistles, Medieval & Renaissance woodwinds, Recorders, Doumbek (from Morocco), bowed Psaltery, Spoons and sings both in English, Gaelic & French.

Christy Martin grew up in a family of musicians and dancers. From the age of 15, she studied North Indian Sitar for 10 years, 5 of them with a student of master Sitarist Ravi Shankar.



She also plays Hammered and Mountain Dulcimers, Mandolin, Mandola, Bouzouki, Banjo, Guitar, Bodhran (Irish frame drum), Charango, bowed Psaltery and sings in English, Irish, Spanish and Sanskrit.

About Susannah Martin

Since landing in Sedona in 2005, Susannah Martin’s singing has won her an enthusiastic and loyal following on the northern Arizona scene. Tucson Jazz Society describes Susannah as “the consummate performer…a true delight to behold.”

Trained as a singer since age ten, Martin is acclaimed for her versatility and talent in a number of styles, including rock, r&b, straight ahead and Latin jazz.

She also teaches voice and contemporary a cappella choir and works with numerous bands and music combos, including the “Sedona Dynamite Divas” and “Flor de Bee.”

One of Susannah’s main bands, “3MKi” (Miller, Miller, Martin & Ki), completed a highly successful tour in February 2014 and out of this band comes the Martin & Ki Duo.

With her sister, Christy, and brother-in-law, Aodh Óg, Susannah has performed several concerts and her rich harmonies can be found on two of “Four Shillings Short’s” albums.

Tickets for Four Shillings Short and Susannah Martin are $20 in advance, $22 at the door, and $25 priority seating.



Tickets are available online at www.showtix4u.com, in Cottonwood at Desert Dancer and Mount Hope Natural Foods; and in Sedona at the Literate Lizard Bookstore.



Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 633 N. 5th Street (5th Street & Main) in Old Town Cottonwood.

For more information please visit oldtowncenter.org or call Elena Bullard at 928-634-0940.