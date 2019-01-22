New OLLI director to speak at Lunch & Learn and Brown Bag Brain Buzz

Yavapai College has hired a new Associate Dean for Sedona Center/Program Director for Osher Lifelong Learning Program. Linda Shook will live in Sedona and serve as the new Director of the Sedona and Verde Valley OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) adult education programs.

Shook isn’t new to the network of more than 100 OLLI programs nationwide. She served in multiple roles over ten years with the OLLI program at Auburn University in Alabama, culminating in a four-year stint as its director.

Want to meet and get to know Linda Shook, learn what kind of program she developed at Auburn, and find out what she has in mind for our local OLLI?

Join us when she will be the guest of honor at both of OLLI’s kick-off luncheon programs. Lunch and Learn will be held on Wednesday, January 30, from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m., in room 34 of Yavapai College’s Sedona Center.

Bring your lunch at 12:30 or purchase lunch at the Sedona Café, next to the Sedona Center Registration Office before hearing what Linda has to say. Brown Bag Brain Buzz will be at the Verde Valley Campus Thursday, January 31, in Room G-106. Bring your brown bag or purchase lunch at the Snack Bar in Building F at the Verde Valley Campus, located at 601 Black Hills Drive, Clarkdale and join us.

Shook is likely to bring some exciting new ideas to our community. In her time at the helm of the OLLI program at Auburn, its membership more than doubled, its financial development and public relations were enhanced, and its programming stretched out in innovative directions.

Prior to becoming its leader, Shook served for five years in OLLI operational roles, so she knows the ropes of the day to day activities involved in running such a program.



Shook will not only serve as the local OLLI Director, but also as the Associate Dean of the recently renovated Yavapai College Sedona Center, the head of the College’s Community Education program in the Verde Valley, the organizer of the College’s programs for local high school students (specifically, their College for Kids Program), and the liaison between Yavapai College and the Sedona and Verde Valley city governments and other entities concerned with higher education and economic development in this area.

OLLI’s luncheon forums are enjoyable, informative, weekly community events that are free and open to all. You will have a chance to share with Linda your thoughts about what you would like someone in her position to address.

OLLI is a local, volunteer, peer-to-peer, adult education program that offers many learning groups and workshops each term for a nominal fee.

Its Winter Term will start Monday, January 28, and the catalog is available on line at www.ollisedonaverde.org.

For more information about OLLI or the luncheon programs, please call 928-649-4275 or 928-649-5550.