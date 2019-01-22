Obituary: Margurite Franklin 1923-2019

Margurite Franklin (95) of Camp Verde, Arizona, has gone home to be with her Heavenly Father on Jan. 10, 2019, along with her beloved husband, Warren Franklin; son, Kent Franklin; daughter, Barbara Green; and grandson, Richard Green II.





Born in Salina, Kansas, on March 26, 1923. There, she married Warren Franklin, where they raised their children until 1952, then they moved to Arizona. In 1989 they moved from Phoenix to Camp Verde.





She was involved in many activities with her church, Mexico missions, sewing ministries, soup kitchens and Abide maternity home.





She is survived by her son, Vearl (Dodie) Franklin; grandchildren: Bryan (Lindsay) Franklin, Shelly (Steve) Sarkesian, Michael (Becky) Franklin, Jeanenne (David) Bowers, Richard Green; great-grandchildren: Richard Green III, Lorren, Darren, Jonathan Franklin, Shelby, Jordyn, and Payton Sarkesian, Alicia and Erika Bowers, Alannah Biles, Nick and Tara Daniels; and great-great-grandchildren: Brantley Green, Killian and Alaia Crittenden, Marley Sarkesian.





Margurite was loved by so many, as she loved others. Please join us for her Celebration of life that will be held at Calvary Chapel in Camp Verde on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, at 11 a.m.



