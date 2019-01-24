Cottonwood Parks & Rec looks at Riverfront Park Master Plan options

COTTONWOOD -- Cottonwood Parks & Recreation Commission viewed tentative plans the Cottonwood Riverfront Park Master Plan.

The plans depict several new amenities including; ballfields, soccer fields, pickleball courts, new trails, splash pads and a disc golf course.

The project is just one segment of a city-wide Riverfront Trails and Recreation Master Plan, said Community Services General Manager Richard Faust. This segment is being funded in part by a grant received by Arizona State Parks for $107,750.

Commissioners will review the plan options, which are still in their infancy, and provide additional input during the commissions February meeting.

Cottonwood Parks & Rec appoints new commission members

The Cottonwood Parks & Recreation commission has two new board members.

Edna Ahrens and Donna Fulton were officially appointed Tuesday during a Park & Rec regular meeting. The city approved the appointees in December.

According to the applications provided by Cottonwood city staff, Ahrens is a licensed teacher, tax consultant and member of Citizens on Patrol for the Cottonwood Police Department.

Fulton is a longtime Cottonwood resident and volunteers at Rising Hope Food Recovering Pantry.

This is the first time the Parks & Rec commission has seven members in two years, said Community Services General Manager Richard Faust.