Cottonwood Parks & Rec looks at Riverfront Park Master Plan options

COTTONWOOD -- Cottonwood Parks & Recreation Commission viewed tentative plans the Cottonwood Riverfront Park Master Plan.
The plans depict several new amenities including; ballfields, soccer fields, pickleball courts, new trails, splash pads and a disc golf course.
The project is just one segment of a city-wide Riverfront Trails and Recreation Master Plan, said Community Services General Manager Richard Faust. This segment is being funded in part by a grant received by Arizona State Parks for $107,750.
Commissioners will review the plan options, which are still in their infancy, and provide additional input during the commissions February meeting.
Cottonwood Parks & Rec appoints new commission members
The Cottonwood Parks & Recreation commission has two new board members.
Edna Ahrens and Donna Fulton were officially appointed Tuesday during a Park & Rec regular meeting. The city approved the appointees in December.
According to the applications provided by Cottonwood city staff, Ahrens is a licensed teacher, tax consultant and member of Citizens on Patrol for the Cottonwood Police Department.
Fulton is a longtime Cottonwood resident and volunteers at Rising Hope Food Recovering Pantry.
This is the first time the Parks & Rec commission has seven members in two years, said Community Services General Manager Richard Faust.
