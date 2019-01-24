Obituary: Mary Ellen Butler 1924-2019

Mary Ellen Butler, 94, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away on Jan. 21, 2019.

She was born on March 17, 1924, in Baltimore, Maryland, to George and Ruth Summers.



Mary retired from Sears. She was a proud Hospice volunteer.



Mary was a beautiful, Godly woman who will be missed by her family and all who knew her.



Mary was preceded in death by husbands, Richard Florida and Maurice Butler.

She is survived by son, Richard Florida of Flagstaff; daughters, Maureen Leahy (Bob) of Cottonwood and Sandra Tabeling of Cottonwood; two grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.



Private family services will be held at a later date.



An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.