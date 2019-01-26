ALL IN THE FAMILY: New owners for Blackmarr’s Furniture

SEDONA -- Longtime owners of Blackmarr’s Furniture Dan and Peggy Potter are keeping their store in the family as they pass on the Sedona business and store to their daughter and son-in-law, Lindsay and Scott Keller.

The Potters have owned the store since 1990 in Sedona and have run it at the current location near the Uptown roundabout on SR179 since 2007.

Now, the Kellers will now take over the store, and they are changing professions to remain in the family business.

Lindsay was a teacher for 15 years in Sedona and Cottonwood schools and Scott was the principal at the West Sedona School for the past four years.

Lindsay said she worked for her parents “on and off” while growing up in Sedona. “Even when I was 9,” she cleaned things, dusted things, Lindsay reminisced. Then in college she started doing some customer service and sales.

Blackmarr’s sells furniture for every room in the house with a variety of styles, contemporary, Southwestern, traditional and “everything in between,” she said.

Shopping locally at Blackmarr’s, a consumer gets the customer service that “Dan and Peggy built over the last 30 years,” Scott said.

The store provides their sales with repairs and service for the life of the furniture, they said. There is free local delivery in the Verde Valley, he said.

The couple said customers are not going to find furniture less expensive in Scottsdale or Phoenix, despite the assumption things may be more expensive in Sedona. “Affordable elegance” is the tag line Peggy came up with for the store, Scott said.

The store is a local store and focuses on the Verde Valley, but does get clients from Flagstaff and from around the state “because our prices are competitive.”

Lindsay is also expanding her home design support for customers free of charge where she goes into homes to offer her skills.

“We are really a local store with local prices,” explained Dan Potter.

Customers will also find plenty of their own parking at Blackmarr’s, in front and also in back of the store.

Blackmarr’s Furniture is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, and Sunday by appointment only.