Letter: Why not solve problem of lamp posts getting knocked over?

Editor:
We’ve lived in Clarkdale going on five years.
In those five years we’ve seen many light posts knocked over by different types of vehicles from cars to tractor trailers.
I have a couple of ideas:
• First move the street lights back on the other side of the sidewalks or how about putting the lights in the center of the traffic circle like in other states we have traveled in?
At this writing, there are two lamp posts laying on the ground and are the same ones that were knocked over less than a year ago.
Just think if someone was walking there at that moment.
Tom Curtis
Clarkdale
More like this story
- Lower prices good news for ham, cheese lovers
- Letter: Time for the annual ‘not-so-public notice by Phoenix Cement
- Health care, restaurant industry drives Arizona employment
- Letter: More roundabouts add up to more problems for Verde Valley drivers
- WHAT THEY SAID: Verde Valley post-secondary education
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.