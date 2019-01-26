Obituary: Frank Stegall

Frank Stegall passed away peacefully on Jan. 8, 2019. He was born Marion Francis Stegall (but preferred to go by Frank for obvious reasons), in Richmond, California, to Maureen and Tony Stegall.

He grew up in Whittier, California, and graduated from Whittier High School in June 1963.

Frank joined the Marine Corps after high school and served from 1963-1967. He did one tour in Vietnam. Even though he did not talk much about his time in the service, we know it affected him deeply and he was very proud of it in his later years. Frank also served in the Army National Guard for several years.

Frank had a varied job history, he worked as a police officer, a truck driver, a security guard and finally retired from the propane industry. He was a jack of all trades, there was nothing he couldn’t fix by himself.

He married Patricia Stegall in 1973 in Las Vegas, Nevada, after a long three-week courtship. Even though they could not be more opposite in personality they seemed to balance each other out and had a loving and fun marriage.

Frank enjoyed woodworking, spending much of his free time in his woodshop creating beautiful and original pieces of wood furniture, frames, cutting boards, doll houses, etc.<

He also was an animal lover, we sometimes wondered if he loved his animals more than people. He especially loved to feed the birds every morning and walk his precious greyhound.

Frank was also an avid bicyclist who loved to ride his bike with his friends and enjoy coffee afterwards. He loved camping, traveling and riding his Harley.

Frank is preceded in death by his parents, Maureen and Tony Stegall, and his brother, Tony Stegall. Frank is survived by his wife, Patricia Stegall; two daughters, Rachel Conboy and Anna Stoneberger; two sons-in-law, Martin Conboy and Rob Stoneberger; two grandsons, Tyler and Joshua Stoneberger; three granddaughters, Savannah Stegall, Farren Conboy and Ashlynn Stoneberger; and two great-grandchildren, Lucy and Dominique Felix.

He is also survived by a sister, Charlotte LaForm; multiple nieces and nephews and few really great friends. Frank will be missed for his sense of humor, his orneriness, his amazing cooking skills, and his willingness to do anything for a friend or a family member.

He truly was a one of a kind man and our lives will be less full without him.

A service will be held for Frank at Faith Lutheran Church in Cottonwood, Arizona, on Feb. 9 at 10 a.m.

A raging party will ensue afterwards where we will celebrate this amazing man’s life with wine, beer, bikers and lots of food.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you adopt a greyhound (or at least donate to the Greyhounds of the Verde Valley).



Information provided by survivors.