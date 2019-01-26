Obituary: John L. Timmer

How great thou art! How great was the life of John L. Timmer, our beloved husband and father, left us Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019.

John “Tim” Timmer is survived by his wife, Andrea Timmer; daughter, Pam (Jon) Wrigley; son, John (Karen) Timmer; and step-son, Garrett Williams. “Papa” leaves behind a multitude of grand and great-grandchildren.

We know he is dancing, singing and spending time giving the Lord management advice.

Services will be Wednesday, Jan. 30, at Sedona United Methodist Church at 10 a.m., with interment to follow at Middle Verde Cemetery in Camp Verde at 2 p.m.

There will be a visitation held at Bueler Funeral Home in Camp Verde on Tuesday, Jan. 29, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Condolences may be conveyed at buelerfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.