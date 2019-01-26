Obituary: Suzy Burnside 1944-2019

M.A. Suzy Burnside, 74, died Jan. 23, 2019, in Cottonwood, Arizona.

No formal memorial service will be held.

Suzy Burnside was born April 2, 1944, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, to Thomas Stump and Mary Weidman.

Suzy was an incredible woman, a self-proclaimed female chauvinist, a multi-faceted wealth of knowledge, and a caring community advocate.

She graduated from Arizona State University in 1965. She spent eight years living abroad in Europe after the death of her first husband, Wolfgang Schmidt-Taube.

Upon her return to the U.S., she worked as a construction foreman for over 15 years in Arizona.

She moved to Camp Verde with her husband, Bob Burnside, and their son, Thomas Anderson, in 1993. They immediately fell in love with the community and Suzy spent her time involved with many organizations, boards and committees during her tenure in Camp Verde.

She spent eight years as chairman of the Sanitation District and worked with P&Z on multiple occasions.

She stood up for what she believed in and would not hesitate to fight against what she did not. A personable human being, she could even talk to the wrong number (and had) for over an hour.

She is survived by her son, Thomas Anderson, and her loyal German Shepard, Blitz.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Bob Burnside; son, John Jeremy “J.J.” Brown; sister, Joan Coats; mother, Mary Ann Wiedman; and father, Thomas Stump.

An absolutely unique woman; anyone who knew Suzy would say she was a kind-hearted, sweet woman, who was always willing to extend herself to anyone who needed it.

She will be sorely missed by all.

Information provided by survivors.