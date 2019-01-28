Cottonwood PD: Officer discovers stolen Texas Camaro during traffic stop

COTTONWOOD -- A Cottonwood Police officer discovered a stolen vehicle Saturday night during a traffic stop, according to Cottonwood Police.

Officer Christopher Dowell conducted a license plate check on a 1995 Chevy Camaro with a Texas license plate, according to police. The driver of the vehicle had been driving over the speed limit, said Cottonwood Police Sgt. Monica Kuhlt.

According to police, the Camaro was reported stolen and the driver, 33-year-old Ashley Jacobson of Arizona, tried to evade the officer by pulling into a driveway on South 18th Street near Mingus Avenue.

Kuhlt said Jacobson drove from Texas to Arizona in the stolen vehicle.

She was arrested on an unlawful use of means for transportation charge, according to police.

Jacobson also had a felony warrant from Texas for child neglect and a misdemeanor charge out of Cottonwood.

The passenger in the vehicle, PJ Proctor, 32, was also arrested on a felony parole warrant out of Texas.

Both were booked into the Yavapai County Jail.



Kuhlt said the Midland County Sheriff’s Office in Texas contacted the original owner of the vehicle.