Denny Kuller brings best of country to Grasshopper Grill

The Grasshopper Grill, at the corner of Page Springs and Cornville Roads, this week features live entertainment Thursday through Saturday.

Starting at 5:30 p.m., the region’s most popular and talented singers, songwriters, instrumentalists and bands cycle through this locals’ favorite Cornville restaurant and bar.

Thursday, Jan. 31, singer-songwriter Tim Young brings his classic rock focus into the bar for an up-close treatment of familiar favorites. Young avoids mimicry, however, as can be seen in his work with tunes from artists whose fame is garnered as much by distinct voice as by melody or lyrics. Covering a Dylan classic, for example, Tim’s vocal styling will be his own, a hallmark of his style. On key, dynamic and most of all passionate describe his singing, providing richness and depth to his performances. To see a performer come from the heart and deliver as a pro is a treat. Tim Young does just that.

Friday, Feb. 1, its acoustic rock musician Tommy ‘Rocks” Anderson. Tommy combines a mix of classic rock, pop, reggae, R&B and original songs along with the best of the Beatles to create truly memorable shows. Often incorporating a loop pedal into his solo acoustic shows, Tommy gets rave reviews from his audiences and is surely a performer worth seeing time and time again.

Saturday, Feb. 2, country artist Denny Kuller returns the Grasshopper lounge. From the start, Kuller convinces his listeners that this will be time well spent. Every aspect of his show – from vocals to instrumental accompaniment to the quality of the sound system – is top drawer.

From there he spins three hours of nearly every classic country hit within memory His vocal range is wide and his tonality under control, whether clean and clear or in the gravel.

Kuller brings original works, as well, which are well crafted both in melody and lyric. Kuller is popular throughout the state, so catch him while you can.

The Grasshopper Grill is, located at 1160 S. Page Springs Road, Cornville. (928-649-9211)