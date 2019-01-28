Join Kuivato, a Creative Gateways Gallery, as they ‘Harness the Light’

Light is everywhere. It illuminates and nourishes the world around us. It is a necessary component of growth. Light, essentially, is life.

It is not surprising, then, that so many artists learn how to capture and manipulate such a valuable resource for use in their work. This February, Kuivato explores these artistic uses in their new exhibit Harnessing the Light. Join them for a glowing reception on Friday February 1st, from 5-8 p.m. during 1st Friday in the galleries.

As a fused glass artist, Pilisa Rainbow Lady has spent her career mastering the art of light manipulation - how it can be transformed to affect colors, shapes, and textures in an ever-shifting dance. It is one of the elements that brings an ethereal quality to her work.

Largely transparent pieces like “Green Man” use light to slowly reveal hidden structures, designs, and faces; whereas pieces like her raindrop bowl “Flowing” use opaqueness to enhance a wonderful vibrancy.

The same is true of her practical art. Her light sconces use the power of artificial light to project dazzling patterns into living spaces, and her buffet sets illuminate even the simple act of eating.

Stained glass artist Holly Stedman uses her nearly 40 years of experience to also capture the power of light in ways both practical and artistic. Her pieces use a mix of glass of various transparencies to create stunning patterns, both figurative, such as in “Small Wonder,” and abstract, such as in “Monstera Deliciosa.”

The highlighting of individual aspects of those patterns waxes and wanes with the shifting of the day’s light, making them everchanging works of great mastery.

Join us at Kuivato as we celebrate creativity and ingenuity of Pilisa and Holly, as well as the work of our other represented artists, at the opening reception of Harnessing the Light: First Friday Exhibition on Friday, February 1st, from 5-8 p.m. Browse the gallery, meet local artists, and enjoy small bites and wine.

Kuivato, a Creative Gateways Gallery is a founding storefront in Tlaquepaque in Sedona. The gallery displays a wide variety of mediums, including fused, blown, and torchwork glass, jewelry, ceramic, mixed media, and bronze.

Kuivato is a sister gallery to artist collective and public gallery space, Creative Gateways in West Sedona. Visit Kuivato 7 days a week, starting at 9 a.m. For more information, please visit www.kuivato.com or call 928-282-1212.