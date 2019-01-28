Mountain Trails Gallery presents “Window into the Sublime: Winter into Spring” featuring landscape and wildlife paintings that recollect nature’s breathtaking moments even during what seems to be a more bleak time of year. The show will open on First Friday, Feb. 1, with a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. located at Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village in Sedona.

The month of February in the West is a mixture of conditions for landscape artists. There is the frozen deserts and mountains which begin to change as the earth moves from its winter’s sleep and opens to a new beginning, when spring’s warm air begins to stir. Landscape and wildlife artists are out and about no matter the conditions as they bring the beauty and often stillness of the sublime to life on canvas.

It can be a magical time for Mountain Trails Gallery artists as they work to capture that perfect moment with scenes such as the soft white ground cover with furry mammals foraging about, such as in Joe Garcia’s “Brr.” rabbit painting, or in his watercolor painting “Peaceful” of a dove hunkered down on a bare branch enjoying the promise of spring. Gregory Stocks is compelled to paint, no matter what, as he catches a perfect moment in his “Flurries Over Galena” painting of snow covered mountains where the water below is breaking the ice as the first signs of spring pop up all around.

The grandeur of nature is at its best in paintings such as “The Final Light” by Bill Cramer when the clouds start to blanket the warm colors of the Grand Canyon or in Linda Glove Gooch’s “Secret Mountain Wilderness” which captures a quiet, still beauty that hikers know so well.

Contemporary artist David Jonason is warmed by the Arizona sunshine as it lights up the canyon like a kaleidoscope of colors as he features the rock strata in his “North Rim” painting, and the sublime beauty of “Approaching Storm” by Howard Carr, with winter’s clouds opening to the drama of the day, evokes one to be grateful for life’s simple pleasures.

Also featured for February’s highlights are artists who bring to mind the work that never stops, rain or shine, in their ranching and animal paintings and sculptures. “Old Friends” by Susan Kliewer features that special relationship ranchers have with their working dogs and Sarah Phippen knows the tireless relationship a rancher has with its animals as the rider warms up her horse in “Preparations.”

Sandra Byland’s colored pencil painting “Desert Flicker” captures the sharp eye of this jewel-toned hunter as it looks for its next feeding opportunity.

These artists and more will be featured in this month’s offerings. First Friday’s reception on February 1st, from 5 to 8 p.m. is an opportunity to meet some of these artists who thrive under all working conditions that our beautiful Western states have to offer. Mountain Trails Gallery at Tlaquepaque, 336 SR 179, Sedona, last entrance by the creek, upstairs near Toy Town, Suite A201 in Patio de las Campanas. (800) 527-6556 (928) 282-3225 fineart@mountaintrailssedona.com mountaintrailssedona.com