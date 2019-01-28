‘Rocks, Hearts, Bugs & Other Things’ at Jerome Artist’s Cooperative Gallery

Multimedia artist Florence Flynn and Photographer Mike Koopsen share the spotlight in the Featured Artist Room at the Jerome Artist’s Cooperative Gallery with a reception for the artists from 5-8 p.m. during Jerome’s First Saturday Art Walk on Feb. 2.

In her own words, Flynn describes how art has been a major part of her life since childhood: “Inspiration came in the form of a father and mother who taught me how to observe and appreciate that which surrounds us on a farm back in Nebraska. And a grandma who would teach us young how to draw and blend those old paint by number sets.”

She continues, “Way back in Junior High I was part of a group that painted sections of a mural/fence that surrounded the John F. Kennedy Center while it was being built. A trade of a snare drum for a 35mm camera- opened up whole new avenue in the art realm as well. Highschool consisted of art classes, arch painting for football and basketball games, mural painting for proms, and seasonal painting of windows at the local mall. I continued along my path getting a BFA, Teacher Endorsement and then a Master of Art Education. Many hats have been on this head all intermingling with the Arts: being an owner and operator of an art supply store, a photography business, art instructor for summer art camps in home town, and at the local art museum, mural painting with my sister, art instructor for elementary, college and high school over the years and art fairs while raising a family and working a farm with my late husband.”

Mike Koopsen has always been passionate about the natural world and the beauty that surrounds us. It is one of the reasons he moved to Sedona. His desire to capture the spirit of the moment and preserve it for others to enjoy has never diminished. Mike began taking photographs more than 25 years ago when he experimented with black and white film to capture images of favorite horses. Success in that initial venture sparked a passion for wildlife, landscape, and cultural photography that resulted in many wonderful journeys across almost every continent and through almost 70 countries. Some of the most thrilling adventures have occurred here in the American Southwest.

During these many journeys, Mike spent time in places where very few people ever venture. It is in these places where he experiences a deep sense of awe, excitement, and inspiration which he tries to capture and share for others to enjoy. Seeking out the awesome beauty of nature brings with it the adventure of exploration and the wonder of seeing things in a special light. Mike’s award-winning images have been published in books and magazines, as well as newspapers, and have been used in many brochures, videos, and web sites.

A reception for Florence and Mike will take place on Sat, Feb 2 from 5-8 p.m. at the Jerome Artists’ Cooperative Gallery. Refreshments will be served. The show runs thru April 3. OPEN DAILY. 10AM – 6 PM. 928-639-4276 info@jeromecoop.com

The Jerome Artists’ Cooperative Gallery is comprised of 35 local member-artists who work in a wide variety of media. To become a member, please stop by the gallery at 502 Main Street, or download an application at www.jeromecoop.com

