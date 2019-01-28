The Sedona International Film Festival will present the Northern Arizona premiere of the critically-acclaimed “At Eternity’s Gate” Feb. 1-6 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Willem Dafoe – who stars as Vincent Van Gogh – has been nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in “At Eternity’s Gate”. He also received a Golden Globe nomination in the same category.

“At Eternity’s Gate” finds famed but tormented artist Vincent van Gogh spending his final years in Arles, France, painting masterworks of the natural world that surrounds him.

Julian Schnabel’s “At Eternity’s Gate” is a journey inside the world and mind of a person who, despite skepticism, ridicule and illness, created some of the world’s most beloved and stunning works of art. This is not a forensic biography, but rather scenes based on Vincent van Gogh’s letters, common agreement about events in his life that present as facts, hearsay, and moments that are just plain invented.

“At Eternity’s Gate” also features Mads Mikkelsen, Rupert Friend and Golden Globe winner Oscar Isaac as Paul Gauguin.

“At Eternity’s Gate” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Feb. 1-6. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday and Monday, Feb. 1 and 4; and 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 5 and 6.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.