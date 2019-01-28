Sedona Visual Artists’ Coalition presents ‘Beginning Anew’ at Sedona Arts Center

February’s Art Walk in Sedona begins with a new exhibit at the Sedona Arts Center, “Beginning Anew,” the annual members’ exhibit by the Sedona Visual Artists’ Coalition (SVAC).

This innovative art exhibition opens to the public on Thursday, Jan. 31, and runs through Sunday, Feb. 10, in the Special Exhibition Gallery at the Sedona Arts Center, 15 Art Barn Road, in Uptown Sedona.

Join the artists at the Gala Opening Reception, coinciding with First Friday Sedona Art Walk on Feb. 1 from 5-8 p.m.

More than 40 works of art will be exhibited including acrylic, oil, and watercolor paintings, ceramics, glass, mosaic, and sculpture.

The SVAC artists have created wonderful works of art in a variety of mediums through their personal interpretations of the title, Beginning Anew. Some artists have created works reflecting changes in their own artistic journeys and how their art work has begun anew, changing the dynamics of their creative process. Other artists have delved into their personal lives and juxtaposed this to their own spiritual journey.

SVAC has been presenting themed exhibitions in Sedona for 22 years. It is SVAC’s belief that art is an expression of visual communication: A personal sharing between the artist and the viewer that is intimate and emotional. Explore these exciting works of art from this eclectic and inspirational group of artists. This innovative exhibition is free and open to the public Jan. 31 through Feb. 10, 10 a.m. to 5p.m. daily.

While at the Sedona Arts Center, be sure to visit the extraordinary legacy art exhibition in their Fine Art Gallery from through Feb. 26. Featured artists include: Joella Jean Mahoney, Max Ernst, Joe Beeler, Nasson Gobran, and Keith Schall -- artists who have all left their indelible mark on Sedona, the greater art world and beyond.

Complementing this exhibition, in creative partnership with the Goldenstein Gallery, the Arts Center is presenting an additional show in the Historic Art Barn featuring John Waddell and Keith Schall.

For more information about SVAC visit our website at: http://sedonaartistscoalition.org.