Thunder & Lightnin’ & 11th Hour bands take stage at Cornville’s Old Corral

Among the Verde Valley’s favorite local watering holes and center of Cornville’s social scene, the Old Corral Bar offers a great lineup of fun for almost any taste.

From a casual afternoon chat with friends to a top-notch live music dance and show, the Old Corral delivers.

Known for its live music scene, the Old Corral this weekend presents live music both Friday and Saturday nights.

Before that, there is other fun going on starting with Monday at 5 p.m. That’s when the popular weekly poker tournament begins. Tuesday brings another tournament, this time in the realm of billiards, only they call it pool. Segue to Wednesday there’s more pool, this time with league competition.

The Old Corral features live music this weekend on two nights. Friday’s fun starts at 7 and goes at least until 10 p.m. with the widely popular string band Thunder & Lightnin’. Known for its fun-loving and grassy Roots-Americana bent, Thunder & Lightnin’s banjo, fiddle, bass and guitar bend and blend a range of genres (and imaginations) with these string band instruments.

Expect a tight precise musical presentation, pristine vocals, and spot-on harmonies, whether covering favorites like the Eagles or showcasing their popular originals works. The band’s fans are loyal and fun-loving, making the evening all the more entertaining.

Saturday, it’s the classic rock band known as The 11th Hour. Creating anything in a classic tradition demands immersion in that realm. With over 150 years combined classic rock experience, The 11th Hour band has long since met that benchmark.



From honest covers to the sweet spot of danceability, these guys get it right. Whether dancing, listening or watching, from 8 p.m.. to midnight, the 11th Hour is where it’s at.

The Old Corral is located at 11375 E Cornville Road in Cornville and is open from 9 a.m. daily.