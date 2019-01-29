Cottonwood woman arrested in Old Town burglary

COTTONWOOD – A 32-year-old Cottonwood woman was arrested on burglary and theft charges following a burglary in Old Town, according to Cottonwood Police.

The business owner arrived Monday morning when he noticed a red vehicle parked behind his business on the 700 block of North Main Street in Old Town, according to police. He went inside but didn’t notice anything was missing.

When we went back outside, he saw Ashley Paisano, who said she parked her vehicle there last night while spending the night at a friend’s hose. The owner knows Paisano, according to police.

Later that day, the manager of the business noticed several items were missing and contacted the owner. They both went to Paisano’s residence in Cottonwood and caught her unloading the stolen items including vases, silk flowers, ribbons and baskets, said Cottonwood Police Sgt. Monica Kuhlt. There was a total of $1,000 of stolen merchandise and office supplies stolen from the business, police said.

Paisano told police she had permission from the owner’s family member to take the items and that she had a key. But the business was recently re-keyed, police said.



Paisano was arrested and booked into the Yavapai County Jail on felony burglary and theft charges.