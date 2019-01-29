Obituary: Diane E. Moody 1961-2019

Diane E. Moody went to join her husband and the Lord Friday, Jan. 25, 2019.

Diane was born Sept. 27, 1961, in Phoenix, Arizona, but moved to Camp Verde at an early age.





Diane loved animals, especially horses and was an avid rider in earlier years, earning the title of Colonel’s Daughter for Fort Verde Days in 1979.





Her greatest love was her husband, Shane, who proceeded her in death in 2018. Also proceeding her in death were her parents, Vera Basham and Bill Basham.



She is survived by her brothers, Wayne Basham of Phoenix, Arizona, and John Basham of Colorado; nephews, Shaun Basham of Peoria, Arizona, and Clint Basham of Phoenix, Arizona.



There will be a viewing on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, from 2-4 p.m., at Bueler Camp Verde Funeral Home, 143 W. Arnold St.



Condolences may be conveyed a www.buelerfuneralhome.com





Information provided by survivors.