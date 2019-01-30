ASU selects Clarkdale as pilot for downtown revitalization project

CLARKDALE -- Over the last few years, ASU’s Julie Ann Wrigley Global Institute of Sustainability through their Project Cities Program has chosen to work with one city per year on a variety of sustainability-oriented projects that can benefit from professors’ and students’ new ideas.



This year at the Town Council’s direction, Clarkdale’s staff applied to the program, a university-community partnership through which the faculty and students collaborate with a municipality to co-create strategies on subjects that may benefit from new thinking and ideas.



After scoring all the applications, ASU chose the City of Peoria, and Clarkdale just barely came in second (0.5 points less).



That’s the bad news.

However, the good news is that ASU was so enamored with Clarkdale’s Central Business District Revitalization Plan that ASU is using the Clarkdale project as a pilot, expanding the number of cities with whom they’re working in 2019 to two; Clarkdale’s project made it.

These are highlights of the types of project deliverables the collaboration may be tackling:

• Develop a strategy to encourage public and private investment.

• Produce a report of building conditions including a revitalization plan for each building, cost estimates on the repairs and possible funding sources.

• Develop a parking/pedestrian/bicycle connection plan.

• Identify creative use of existing spaces to promote foot traffic in the area.

• Identify possible locations for high-density residential and/or multi-use projects either as infill or adjacent to the downtown area.