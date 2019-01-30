Q&A: Camp Verde reading teacher Laura Norman captures kids hearts

CAMP VERDE – Laura Norman is a true “Capturing Kids’ Hearts teacher.”

That’s what Camp Verde School District’s leader said about his middle school’s Title I reading teacher.

“Laura has a wonderful rapport with people of all ages, especially children,” said Danny Howe, the district’s administrator in charge. “Her ability to connect with her students and her talent at teaching simple concepts, as well as more advanced topics, are both truly amazing, and what makes her special.”

In her 14th year as an educator, and her eighth year at Camp Verde Unified, Norman has spent the past four years as the middle school’s Title I reading teacher.

Norman knew that she “wanted to become a teacher when I was a young child.”

“I enjoyed school as a child and admired my teachers,” She said. “Their example inspired my desire to pursue teaching.”

According to Howe, Norman has “excellent written and verbal communication skills with parents and teachers.”

“Laura accomplishes all tasks with great initiative and with a positive attitude,” Howe said.

Her favorite part of teaching is “witnessing students learn and grow,” she said.

“I love seeing the smile on my students’ faces when they ‘get it’ and how proud they feel when they accomplish a new goal,” Norman said. “The school year is a journey in which I am honored to see students through to the end. Some of the greatest joys of teaching are when you see students rise to the challenge and succeed.”

If Norman was not a teacher, she said that she would either like to be a stay-at-home mom or a mentor teacher.

“I would also enjoy being a cake designer, an event planner, or a world traveler,” Norman said.

Verde Valley Newspapers: Describe your teaching style.

Laura Norman: “I believe that students are the core of the classroom. I typically facilitate and guide students to promote self-learning. I want students to have the ability to think critically and apply their knowledge on their own.

“I respect, love, and encourage all of my students to be their best, learn from their mistakes, and aspire to achieve their personal goals.”

VVN: Tell us something notable about your career.

Norman: “Nominated for First-Year Teacher of the Year in 2005. I am also honored to have been nominated for Teacher of the Year in both 2017 and 2018.”

VVN: Do you have a favorite quote?

Norman: “My ultimate goal as a teacher is to help students feel successful and be successful. We all need encouragement and support and I try to provide that for any and all students.”

VVN: Tell us something most folks don’t know about you.

Norman: “In my free time, I enjoy being creative, whether it is painting, making various crafts, or just coloring. Every year I also bake and design unique cakes for my own children’s birthdays, and on occasion, for other family members and friends.”